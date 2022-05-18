(AGENPARL) – mer 18 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/17/2022 09:34 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari in New York, New York.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Foreign Ministers from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Senegal, in New York, New York.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu in New York, New York.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

3:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a Food Security Ministerial in New York, New York.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH M. ALLEN

Senior Official Allen is on travel to France from May 17-18, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

10:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield meets with Greek Minister of Education Niki Kerameus at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

