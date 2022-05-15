(AGENPARL) – dom 15 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
05/14/2022 09:26 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
8:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a working breakfast with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Berlin, Germany.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
9:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Ministerial Session I in Berlin, Germany.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)
11:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Ministerial family photo in Berlin, Germany.
(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)
11:10 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in Berlin, Germany.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
12:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Ministerial Session II in Berlin, Germany.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a press availability in Berlin, Germany.
(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)
7:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council working dinner in Paris, France.
—————————————————————