05/14/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a working breakfast with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Berlin, Germany.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

9:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Ministerial Session I in Berlin, Germany.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

11:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Ministerial family photo in Berlin, Germany.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

11:10 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in Berlin, Germany.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

12:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Ministerial Session II in Berlin, Germany.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a press availability in Berlin, Germany.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

7:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council working dinner in Paris, France.

