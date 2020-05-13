PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

(AGENPARL) – mer 13 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Israel. Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-israel/ ]for more information.**

*10:05 a.m. LOCAL*Secretary Pompeo meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem.*

**(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*1:30 p.m. LOCAL*Secretary Pompeo meets with Israeli Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz, in Jerusalem.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

Deputy SecretaryBiegunattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings,at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under SecretaryKrachattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State

