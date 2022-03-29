(AGENPARL) – mar 29 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/28/2022 08:19 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a meet and greet with employees and families of U.S. Mission Morocco in Rabat, Morocco.

10:50 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco.

1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a joint press availability with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco.

2:20 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a discussion with young Moroccan women on their work in STEM in Rabat, Morocco.

4:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in Rabat, Morocco.

5:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rabat, Morocco.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Florida from March 29-30, 2022.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

