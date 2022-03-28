(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/27/2022 08:15 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in the Negev Summit with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Sde Boker.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

11:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed deliver statements to the press in Sde Boker.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

12:25 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken visits David Ben Gurion Memorial National Park with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

1:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Israeli Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

