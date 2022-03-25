(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/24/2022 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Ettore Sequi at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR THE BUREAU OF OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————