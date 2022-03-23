(AGENPARL) – mer 23 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/22/2022 08:44 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Vietnamese Appointed Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Estonian Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with New Zealand Chief Executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR THE BUREAU OF OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

