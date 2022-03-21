(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/20/2022 09:12 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken visits the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and tours the exhibit “Burma’s Path to Genocide” in Washington, D.C.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION AFFAIRS MICHELE J. SISON

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR THE BUREAU OF OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

10:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried delivers virtual keynote remarks and participates in a virtual panel discussion with Damon Wilson of the National Endowment for Democracy at the third annual Kalinowski Conference from the Department of State.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

1:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets virtually with International Women of Courage awardees from Moldova and Romania, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

