03/15/2022 09:11 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

11:30 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Eckardt von Klaeden of Daimler AG at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Croatian Political Director Petar Mihatov and Croatian Foreign Policy Advisor Vladimir Drobnjak at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION AFFAIRS MICHELE J. SISON

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT TODD D. ROBINSON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————