03/13/2022 08:14 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden at the Department of State.

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

11:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michèle Ramis at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

12:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Lithuanian Vice Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND LABOR LISA PETERSON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

—————————————————————