06/06/2022 09:52 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

3:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken visits the Inter-American Dialogue Mayors Workshop in Los Angeles, California.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

3:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken visits the Economic and Health Dialogue in Los Angeles, California

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

4:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Human Rights Defenders in Los Angeles, California.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

5:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks and participates in a panel discussion at the Media Summit of the Americas Session, “A Commitment to Journalistic Freedom,” in Los Angeles, California.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to the United Kingdom and France from June 6-8, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS MOLLY PHEE

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

10:30 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried participates in a virtual meeting with the Three Seas Initiative National Coordinators from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with the National Endowment for Democracy’s 2022 Democracy Award Honorees from Ukraine at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to California from June 5-11, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

7:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield delivers remarks at the Meridian Culturefix Gala Dinner for the announcement of the Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

