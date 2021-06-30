(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/29/2021 08:39 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

