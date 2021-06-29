(AGENPARL) – mar 29 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/28/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Session I: Multilateralism and Global Governance, in Matera, Italy.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

1:10 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G20 Foreign Ministers’ Working Lunch / Session 2: Africa, in Matera, Italy.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

3:20 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G20 Joint Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting, in Matera, Italy.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker accompanies Secretary Blinken on travel to Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican, from June 22-29, 2021.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

