06/27/2021 08:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken tours the Sistine Chapel, in Vatican City, the Holy See.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

8:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Holy See Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher, in Vatican City, the Holy See.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

9:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken has an audience with Pope Francis, in Vatican City, the Holy See.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:45 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a D-ISIS Ministerial Family Photo, in Rome, Italy.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

11:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in the D-ISIS Ministerial Opening Session, in Rome, Italy.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS)

2:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome Italy.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Syria meeting, in Rome, Italy.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

4:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in Rome Italy.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

5:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome Italy.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDERSECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

