06/26/2021 09:12 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken has lunch with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome, Italy.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY ON ARRIVAL)

3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with UN Food Security Agencies, in Rome Italy.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

4:05 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission Italy, in Rome, Italy.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

6:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Rome Italy.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

