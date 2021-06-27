(AGENPARL) – dom 27 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
06/26/2021 09:12 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken has lunch with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome, Italy.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY ON ARRIVAL)
3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with UN Food Security Agencies, in Rome Italy.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)
4:05 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission Italy, in Rome, Italy.
(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)
6:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Rome Italy.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)
—————————————————————