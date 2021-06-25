(AGENPARL) – ven 25 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/24/2021 10:07 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

9:15 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, in Paris, France.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

10:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris, France.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

12:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris, France.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Youth Outreach Event on Democracy and Human Rights, in Paris, France.(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Mission France, in Paris, France.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

5:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

9:30 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets virtually with Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

3:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon attends President Biden’s meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, at the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND10:15 a.m. Under Secretary Nuland delivers virtual remarks to the American Council on Germany, from the Department of State.(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULENo Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this