06/14/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland accompanies President Biden and Secretary Blinken on travel to Brussels, Belgium and Geneva, Switzerland.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

11:00 a.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Estonian Ambassador to the United States Kristjan Prikk, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

5:30 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker attends Denmark’s Constitution Day Reception, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND LABOR LISA PETERSON

SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE JOHN KERRY

Special Presidential Envoy Kerry is on travel to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, from June 13-17, 2021.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

