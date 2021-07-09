(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/08/2021 08:22 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets virtually with the AFL-CIO Executive Council, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon delivers remarks at the virtual EU Commission’s High-Level Forum on Resettlement and Refugee Protection, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

