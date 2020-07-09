PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 9, 2020

(AGENPARL) – gio 09 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

**_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_***

Secretary Pompeo attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_***

Deputy Secretary Biegun is on travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea and Tokyo, Japan,from July 7-10, 2020. Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state-and-special-representative-for-north-korea-biegun-travel-to-the-republic-of-korea-and-japan/ ]for more information.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_***

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings,at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_***

Under SecretaryKrachattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANISHA SINGH_*

*1**1**:00 a.m.*Assistant Secretary Singh deliversopening keynoteremarksat a virtual discussion entitled, 5G: The Future ofDigitalConnectivity and Commerce hosted by theAmerican Council for Technology Industry Advisory Council, from the Department of State.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

