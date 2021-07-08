(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/07/2021 08:19 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual roundtable with representatives of Burma’s civil society, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDERSECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing by Spokesperson Ned Price.

