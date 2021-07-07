(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/06/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDERSECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:45 p.m. Department Press Briefing by Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

The Department Press Briefing will be live streamed on www.state.gov.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this