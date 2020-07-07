martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH SENEGALESE PRESIDENT SALL

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 7, 2020

(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule July 7, 2020
Office of the Spokesperson
* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*
Secretary Pompeo attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*
Deputy Secretary Biegun is on travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea and Tokyo, Japan, from July 7-10, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state-and-special-representative-for-north-korea-biegun-travel-to-the-republic-of-korea-and-japan/ ] for more information.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
*8:00 a.m.* Under Secretary Hale leads the U.S. delegation to the virtualU.S.-India Foreign Office Consultations, from the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*2:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Hale meets with Tunisian Ambassador to the United States Faycal Gouia, at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*
Under Secretary Krach attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANISHA SINGH_*
*10:00 a.m.*Assistant Secretary Singh delivers remarks at a virtual Transatlantic Dialogue on China hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the French Institut Montaigne, from the Department of State.
*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*
