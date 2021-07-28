(AGENPARL) – mer 28 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/27/2021 08:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Civil Society Roundtable, in New Delhi, India.

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in New Delhi, India.

11:15 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a meet and greet with U.S. Mission India, in New Delhi, India.

12:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi, India.

1:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken attends a working lunch with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi, India

2:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi, India.

4:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, India.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

11:00 a.m. Under Secretary Nuland delivers remarks to the National Defense University Capstone Class, at the National Defense University, in Washington, D.C.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE JENKINS

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS JOEY HOOD

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

