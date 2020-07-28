(AGENPARL) – mar 28 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule July 28, 2020
07/27/2020 08:30 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

*8:00 a.m.* Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper host the 2020 AUSMIN Ministerial, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*11:45 a.m.*Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper host Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds for an AUSMIN working lunch, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*1:00 p.m.* Secretary Pompeo holds a joint press availability with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, at the Department of State.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)*

“The joint press availability will be live streamed on””www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov/ ]”.”

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

*6:00 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Biegun participates in the Embassy of Vietnams virtual event celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of U.S.-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations, from the Department of State.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*_ACTING USAID ADMINISTRATOR JOHN BARSA_*

*2:15 p.m.* Acting Administrator Barsa participates in a ceremony with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson to sign an MOU underscoring the two countries shared efforts to advance an open, inclusive, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region, at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

