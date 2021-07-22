(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/22/2021 07:12 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken delivers opening remarks at the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

9:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER4:00 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States Tihomir Stoytchev, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

