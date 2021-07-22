(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/21/2021 08:19 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

4:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

