PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 22, 2020

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to London, United Kingdom and Copenhagen, Denmark from July 20-22, 2020. Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-uk-and-denmark/ ]for more information.

*10:45 a.m.**LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*12:00 p.m.**LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Faroese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Culture Jenis Av Rana, and Greenlandic Minister for Foreign Affairs and Energy Steen Lynge, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY ON ARRIVAL)*

*12:50 p.m.**LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo attends a working lunch withDanish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*2:05 p.m*.*LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo holds a joint press availability with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*3:15 p.m.**LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families of U.S. Embassy Copenhagen, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

