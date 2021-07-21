(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/20/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the inaugural meeting of the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy Chair Natan Sharansky, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

11:00 a.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Italian Ambassador to the United States Mariangela Zapia, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

6:30 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker attends a reception to celebrate the launch of the Congressional Friends of Belarus Caucus, hosted by the Atlantic Council and the Lithuanian Embassy, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

1:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this