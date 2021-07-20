(AGENPARL) – mar 20 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/19/2021 08:49 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II, at the Department of State.

3:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s Cabinet meeting, at the White House.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II, from the Department of State.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

10:30 a.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with the Director of George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies Major General (Ret) Barre Seguin, at the Department of State.

7:00 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker attends a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic on the occasion of the visit of Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in Washington, D.C.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

