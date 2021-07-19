(AGENPARL) – lun 19 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/18/2021 08:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

2:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in President Biden’s expanded bilateral meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II, at the White House.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

12:30 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan, in Washington, D.C.

7:30 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Georgian Ambassador to the United States David Bakradze, in Washington, D.C.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

