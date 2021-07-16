(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/15/2021 08:03 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets virtually with the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Chilean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand, at the Department of State.

4:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

1:45 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with New Zealand Chief Executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER

5:30 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan, in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

7:00 p.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker meets with Luxembourg Ambassador to the United States Gaston Stronck, in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

