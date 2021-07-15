(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/14/2021 08:34 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

2:25 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in President Biden’s expanded bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the White House.

4:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the White House.

6:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s dinner in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the White House.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

2:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with United Arab Emirates Diplomatic Advisor to the President Dr. Anwar Gargash, at the Department of State.

4:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER9:10 a.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker delivers remarks at a virtual event on the “Renewal of Transatlantic Relations in an Era of Strategic Competition” hosted by the Atlantic Council, from the Department of State.

10:00 a.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker participates in a virtual roundtable discussion with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, hosted by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULENo Department Press Briefing.

