07/13/2021 09:09 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken delivers virtual remarks to the diplomatic corps, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

5:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a ceremony honoring World War II veterans at a Bastille Day celebration, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

5:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at a Bastille Day celebration, in Washington, D.C.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

4:15 p.m. Under Secretary Nuland attends Secretary Blinken’s meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

5:15 p.m. Under Secretary Nuland attends a ceremony honoring World War II veterans at a Bastille Day celebration, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

5:30 p.m. Under Secretary Nuland attends the remarks by Secretary Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at a Bastille Day celebration, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

—————————————————————

