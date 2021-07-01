(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/30/2021 08:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

2:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, at the Department of State.

4:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:45 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

