Public Schedule January 30, 2020 01/29/2020 09:09 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE ****

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R.

POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan from January 29-February 4, 2020.

Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-uk-ukraine-belarus-kazakhstan-and-uzbekistan/ ] for more information.

*9:25 a.m.

LOCAL*Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families at U.S.

Embassy London, in London, United Kingdom.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*10:25 a.m.

LOCAL*Secretary Pompeo attends a Tech Event with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in London, United Kingdom.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*11:40 a.m.

LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo participates in a public discussion event with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in London, United Kingdom.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*1:15 p.m.

LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, United Kingdom.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E.

BIEGUN_*

*10:00 a.m.

*Deputy Secretary Biegun meets with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr., at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:30 p.m.

*Deputy Secretary Biegun delivers remarks at an event celebrating 25 years of U.S.-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

*10:00 a.m.

*Under Secretary Hale meets with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*3:00 p.m.

*Under Secretary Hale meets with United Kingdom Political Director Richard Moore, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*4:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Hale meets with Italian Political Director Sebastiano Cardi, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*7:00 p.m.

*Under Secretary Hale attends a working dinner for G7 Political Directors, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

*9:30 a.m.

*Under Secretary Krach delivers remarks to the Blue Dot Network Steering Committee, at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

*4:00 p.m.

*Under Secretary Krach meets with Japan Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:00 p.m.

*Under Secretary Krach meets with Swiss Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DAVID R.

STILWELL_*

*10:00 a.m.

*Assistant Secretary Stilwell attends Under Secretary Bieguns meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr., at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS DAVID SCHENKER_*

Assistant Secretary Schenker is on travel to Israel and Oman from January 27-30, 2020.

Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-schenkers-travel-to-israel-and-oman/ ]for more information.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS MARIE ROYCE_*

Assistant Secretary Royce is on travel to India from January 28-February 3, 2020.

Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-marie-royce-travels-to-india/ ]for more information.

*_ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T.

REEKER_*

Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Belarus, fromJanuary 29-February 1, 2020.

