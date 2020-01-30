30 Gennaio 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 30, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 30, 2020

EVACUATION OF AMERICANS FROM WUHAN, CHINA

EVACUATION OF AMERICANS FROM WUHAN, CHINA

EVACUATION OF AMERICANS FROM WUHAN, CHINA

M5S, STATI GENERALI DOPO VOTO SUL REFERENDUM

DRL STRENGTHENING MEDIA REPORTING IN MOROCCO

ALITALIA, DAL SENATO VIA LIBERA AL DECRETO

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH YONIT LEVI OF CHANNEL 12 NEWS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH YONIT LEVI OF CHANNEL 12 NEWS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 30, 2020

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S.
Department of State.
This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule January 30, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-january-30-2020/ ] 01/29/2020 09:09 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE ****

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R.
POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan from January 29-February 4, 2020.
Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-uk-ukraine-belarus-kazakhstan-and-uzbekistan/ ] for more information.

*9:25 a.m.
LOCAL*Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families at U.S.
Embassy London, in London, United Kingdom.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*10:25 a.m.
LOCAL*Secretary Pompeo attends a Tech Event with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in London, United Kingdom.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*11:40 a.m.
LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo participates in a public discussion event with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in London, United Kingdom.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*1:15 p.m.
LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, United Kingdom.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E.
BIEGUN_*

*10:00 a.m.
*Deputy Secretary Biegun meets with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr., at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:30 p.m.
*Deputy Secretary Biegun delivers remarks at an event celebrating 25 years of U.S.-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

*10:00 a.m.
*Under Secretary Hale meets with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*3:00 p.m.
*Under Secretary Hale meets with United Kingdom Political Director Richard Moore, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*4:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Hale meets with Italian Political Director Sebastiano Cardi, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*7:00 p.m.
*Under Secretary Hale attends a working dinner for G7 Political Directors, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

*9:30 a.m.
*Under Secretary Krach delivers remarks to the Blue Dot Network Steering Committee, at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

*4:00 p.m.
*Under Secretary Krach meets with Japan Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:00 p.m.
*Under Secretary Krach meets with Swiss Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DAVID R.
STILWELL_*

*10:00 a.m.
*Assistant Secretary Stilwell attends Under Secretary Bieguns meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr., at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS DAVID SCHENKER_*

Assistant Secretary Schenker is on travel to Israel and Oman from January 27-30, 2020.
Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-schenkers-travel-to-israel-and-oman/ ]for more information.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS MARIE ROYCE_*

Assistant Secretary Royce is on travel to India from January 28-February 3, 2020.
Please clickhere [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-marie-royce-travels-to-india/ ]for more information.

*_ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T.
REEKER_*

Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Belarus, fromJanuary 29-February 1, 2020.

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

