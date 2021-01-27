(AGENPARL) – mer 27 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule January 27, 2021 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-january-27-2021/ ] 01/26/2021 08:59 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*9:30 a.m.* Secretary Blinken delivers virtual remarks to employees upon arrival at the Department of State.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

*”Secretary Blinkens remarks will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov/ ]”.”

*3:30 p.m.* Secretary Blinken delivers remarks to the media, at the Department of State. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinken-to-deliver-remarks-to-the-media-in-the-press-briefing-room/ ] for more information.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

*”Secretary Blinkens remarks will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov ]”. ”

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

*2:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Hale officiates the swearing-in ceremony of Cynthia Kierscht as U.S. Ambassador to Mauritania, at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_SPECIAL PRESIDENTAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE JOHN KERRY_*

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this