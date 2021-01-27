mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2021

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule January 27, 2021 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-january-27-2021/ ] 01/26/2021 08:59 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*
*9:30 a.m.* Secretary Blinken delivers virtual remarks to employees upon arrival at the Department of State.
*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)
*”Secretary Blinkens remarks will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov/ ]”.”
*3:30 p.m.* Secretary Blinken delivers remarks to the media, at the Department of State. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinken-to-deliver-remarks-to-the-media-in-the-press-briefing-room/ ] for more information.
*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)
*”Secretary Blinkens remarks will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov ]”. ”
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
*2:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Hale officiates the swearing-in ceremony of Cynthia Kierscht as U.S. Ambassador to Mauritania, at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*_SPECIAL PRESIDENTAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE JOHN KERRY_*
*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*
