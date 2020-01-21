(AGENPARL) – mar 21 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule January 21, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-january-21-2020/ ] 01/20/2020 08:53 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Germany, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Florida from January 18-23, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ]for more information.

*8:10 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families of U.S. Embassy Bogota, in Bogota, Colombia.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT BOTTOM)*

*9:05 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks to the Colombian Police Antinarcotics Directorate, in Bogota, Colombia.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*11:25 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Manuel Ventura, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*12:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo holds a joint press availability with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*2:15 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families of U.S. Embassy San Jose, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT BOTTOM)*

*3:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo visits the Joint Interdiction Fusion Center, in San Jose, Costa Rica.*

(CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

Deputy Secretary Biegun attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale is on travel to Bolivia and Uruguay from January 20-24, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-of-state-for-political-affairs-david-hales-travel-to-bolivia-and-uruguay/ ]for more information.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach is on travel to Davos, Switzerland from January 20-24, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-trump-announces-presidential-delegation-switzerland-attend-world-economic-forum-3/ ]for more information.

*_COORDINATOR FOR COUNTERTERRORISM AMBASSADOR NATHAN A. SALES_*

Ambassador Sales accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to Colombia, January 20-21, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ]for more information.

*_ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS MICHAEL KOZAK_*

Acting Assistant Secretary Kozak accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Miami from January 20-23, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ]for more information.

*_PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS ALICE WELLS_*

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells is on travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan from January 13-22, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/principal-deputy-assistant-secretary-alice-wells-travels-to-sri-lanka-india-and-pakistan/ ]for more information.

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***