21 Gennaio 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

PIPER PA-P MALIBU, N264DB: ANNIVERSARY STATEMENT

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH WINNIPEG MAYOR BRIAN BOWMAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BOLIVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LONGARIC

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BOLIVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LONGARIC

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO ANNOUNCE FUNDING FOR TOBACCO CESSATION PROJECTS

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH MANITOBA PREMIER BRIAN PALLISTER

DISASTER SURVIVORS: BEWARE OF FRAUD

MINISTER GUILBEAULT TO VISIT WINNIPEG TO ANNOUNCE SUPPORT FOR MANITOBA 150 CELEBRATIONS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule January 21, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-january-21-2020/ ] 01/20/2020 08:53 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Germany, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Florida from January 18-23, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ]for more information.

*8:10 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families of U.S. Embassy Bogota, in Bogota, Colombia.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT BOTTOM)*

*9:05 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks to the Colombian Police Antinarcotics Directorate, in Bogota, Colombia.
*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*11:25 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Manuel Ventura, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*12:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo holds a joint press availability with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

*2:15 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with staff and families of U.S. Embassy San Jose, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT BOTTOM)*

*3:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo visits the Joint Interdiction Fusion Center, in San Jose, Costa Rica.*
(CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

Deputy Secretary Biegun attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale is on travel to Bolivia and Uruguay from January 20-24, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-of-state-for-political-affairs-david-hales-travel-to-bolivia-and-uruguay/ ]for more information.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach is on travel to Davos, Switzerland from January 20-24, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-trump-announces-presidential-delegation-switzerland-attend-world-economic-forum-3/ ]for more information.

*_COORDINATOR FOR COUNTERTERRORISM AMBASSADOR NATHAN A. SALES_*

Ambassador Sales accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to Colombia, January 20-21, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ]for more information.

*_ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS MICHAEL KOZAK_*

Acting Assistant Secretary Kozak accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Miami from January 20-23, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ]for more information.

*_PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS ALICE WELLS_*

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells is on travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan from January 13-22, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/principal-deputy-assistant-secretary-alice-wells-travels-to-sri-lanka-india-and-pakistan/ ]for more information.

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

