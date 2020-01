(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

**SUNDAY, JANUARY 19, 2020*

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Germany, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Florida from January 18-23,2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-germany-colombia-costa-rica-jamaica-and-florida/ ] for more information.

*9:00 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Cavusoglu, in Berlin, Germany.

*10:00 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Berlin, Germany.

*11:00 a.m.* *LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in Berlin, Germany.

*12:45 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell, in Berlin, Germany.

*1:30 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in Berlin, Germany.

*2:15 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo participates in the Berlin Conference on Libya, in Berlin, Germany.

