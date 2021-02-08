lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES…

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

MY VISIT TO MOSCOW AND THE FUTURE OF EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), ESECUTIVO E RISPOSTE ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA. POI DISCUSSIONE NEL…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF…

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), BENE ZINGARETTI, L’UE è LA SOLUZIONE

Agenparl

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 08 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule February 8, 2021 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-february-8-2021/ ] 02/07/2021 08:34 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
***_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*
Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*
*2:30 p.m.* Department Press Briefing by Spokesperson Ned Price.
*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)
*”The Department Press Briefing will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ https://www.state.gov/ ]”.”
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More