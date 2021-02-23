(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule February 23, 2021 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-february-23-2021/ ] 02/23/2021 08:15 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*4:00 p.m. *SecretaryBlinkenattends President Bidens bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

*_ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR_**_EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER_*

*8:30****a.m. *Acting Assistant Secretary Reekerattends the side event to the High-Level Segment of the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights CouncilMinisterial Panel Discussion on the International Response to Human Rights Violations in Temporarily Occupied Crimea (Ukraine), from Washington, D.C.

*(**MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST**)*

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*2:30 p.m.*Department Press Briefing by Spokesperson Ned Price.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)***

“The Department Press Briefing will be live streamed on””””www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov ]”.”

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this