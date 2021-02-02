martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 2, 2021

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 2, 2021

Public Schedule February 2, 2021
Public Schedule February 2, 2021 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-february-2-2021/ ] 02/01/2021 09:49 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*
Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*
*2:00 p.m. *Department Press Briefing by Spokesperson Ned Price.
*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)*
“The Department Press Briefing will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov ]”.”
Stay connected with the State Department:

