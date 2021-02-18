PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 18, 2021

(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*7:00 a.m.* Secretary Blinken meets virtually with Quad counterparts Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, from Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*11:30 a.m.* Secretary Blinken meets virtually with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, from Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, from Washington, D.C.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

No Department Press Briefing.

