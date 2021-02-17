PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 17, 2021

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*8:30 a.m.* Secretary Blinken delivers virtual remarks at the UN Security Council VTC on Maintenance of international peace and security: Implementation of Resolution 2532 (2020), on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the Department of State.

The Secretary's remarks will be live streamed on www.state.gov and http://webtv.un.org/

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

*_Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker_*

*12:30 p.m.* Ambassador Reeker meets with Serbian Ambassador to the United States Marko Djuric, in Washington, D.C.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*2:30 p.m.*Department Press Briefing by Spokesperson Ned Price.

The Department Press Briefing will be live streamed on www.state.gov

