(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/08/2021 09:45 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Permanent State Secretary Matti Kalervo Anttonen, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this