(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
12/08/2021 09:45 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)
2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, at the Department of State.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Permanent State Secretary Matti Kalervo Anttonen, at the Department of State.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.
(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)
—————————————————————