12/07/2021 09:06 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in President Biden’s secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, from the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

2:15 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with UK Minister for Europe and the Americas Wendy Morton, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:20 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman participates in a virtual interview with Demetri Sevastopulo at the FT Global Boardroom, from the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE JENKINS

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

2:00 p.m. Under Secretary Zeya delivers remarks from the press briefing room, at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price and Under Secretary Uzra Zeya.

