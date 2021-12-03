(AGENPARL) – ven 03 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/02/2021 08:42 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken delivers virtual remarks to the 5th Annual U.S.-India Forum, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman holds high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific with EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sannino, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman participates in a virtual event with EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sannino hosted by the Brookings Institution, from the Department of State.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon has no public appointments.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE JENKINS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DANIEL J. KRITENBRINK

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

