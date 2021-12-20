(AGENPARL) – lun 20 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/19/2021 07:45 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

12:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar, at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

3:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with recently resettled Afghans and with staff members and volunteers from local refugee resettlement agencies, in Alexandria, VA.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

