(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/15/2021 08:50 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this