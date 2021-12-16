(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
12/15/2021 08:50 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
Secretary Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
No Department Press Briefing
—————————————————————